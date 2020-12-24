Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Powell Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 271.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

