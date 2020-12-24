Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ePlus worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.