Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 73.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

NYSE SQ opened at $230.68 on Tuesday. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $243.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.06 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,166 shares of company stock valued at $227,984,571. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

