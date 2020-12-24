SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.