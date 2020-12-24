SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

