Sportsman’s Warehouse Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,671 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $780.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

