Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $780.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $147,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

