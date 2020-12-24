South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Head to Head Review

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 14.60% 9.80% 0.97% Independent Bank 24.64% 15.01% 1.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations for South Plains Financial and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 3 0 2.60

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.82 $29.22 million $1.69 11.30 Independent Bank $196.66 million 2.07 $46.44 million $2.00 9.31

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. South Plains Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Independent Bank beats South Plains Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 66 branches, two drive-thru facility, and nine loan production offices in Michigan; and three loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

