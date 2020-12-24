Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 11,571,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 24,501,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

