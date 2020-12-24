Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,670 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 1,029.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

