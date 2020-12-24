SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SolarWinds in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.