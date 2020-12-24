Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,560 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.