Smith Barney Citigroup Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $157.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $141.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,670 shares of company stock worth $93,093,321. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.