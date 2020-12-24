SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.80.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

