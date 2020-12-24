SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.80.
About SLC Agrícola
