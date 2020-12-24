Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham Sells 6,500 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,473. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $51,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.