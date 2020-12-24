Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.