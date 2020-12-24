Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 8%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s share price shot up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. 1,303,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 968,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIOX)
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
