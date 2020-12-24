Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 8%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s share price shot up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. 1,303,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 968,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

