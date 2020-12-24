Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,621 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

