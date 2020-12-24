Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 30,621 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

