Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.
SAMG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.19 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
