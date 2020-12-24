Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

SAMG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.19 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.