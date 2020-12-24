Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$104.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.