ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $25,064.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 93.6% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00318125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

