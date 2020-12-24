Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTN. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) stock opened at GBX 67.21 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Restaurant Group plc has a one year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

