Shift Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Shift has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $21.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.