SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $118,849.48 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,166.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.45 or 0.02518521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00443829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.01206654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00651602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00240732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063145 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

