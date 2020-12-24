Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:SCL traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,328. Shawcor Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

