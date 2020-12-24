Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Shares Down 5.2%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 1,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

About Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

