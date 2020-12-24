Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SESN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

