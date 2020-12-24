Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.87

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.87 and traded as low as $98.23. Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) shares last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 247,097 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market cap of £281.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.66.

About Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.