Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

