Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Valvoline by 386.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

