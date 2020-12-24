Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Valvoline by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 79,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 447,230 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.