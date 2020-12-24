Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.