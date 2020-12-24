Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $31.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

