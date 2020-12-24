Sei Investments Co. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

