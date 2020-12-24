Sei Investments Co. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 60.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

