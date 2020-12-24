Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $420,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,703 shares of company stock worth $46,243,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $263.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.68. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

