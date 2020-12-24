Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,729 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NYSE HIG opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

