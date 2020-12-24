Sei Investments Co. Buys 26,313 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

