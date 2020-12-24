Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,737 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.