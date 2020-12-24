Scott H. Keeney Sells 109,162 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

