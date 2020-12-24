Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,010,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 37,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

