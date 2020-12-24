Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Shane Brauner Sells 2,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Shane Brauner sold 2,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

Shane Brauner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $287,300.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 817,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

