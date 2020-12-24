Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $40 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 535,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 0.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $88.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

