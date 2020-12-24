Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 73,643 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,643 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

CBIO opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

