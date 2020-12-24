Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SONN opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets.

