Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $34,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RFP. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

