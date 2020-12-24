Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,128 shares during the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 1,109,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 597,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $386.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

