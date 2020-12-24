Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 139,160 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $5,160,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 65.7% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,686 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

