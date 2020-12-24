Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 94606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

